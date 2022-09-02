MONROE CITY, Mo. — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform culvert replacements on Route D in Monroe County:
The road will be closed at County Road 715 to County Road 705 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. The road will also be closed at Route E to County Road 669 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
