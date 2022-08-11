MONROE CITY, Mo. — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform pavement work on routes in Monroe County beginning Monday, Aug. 15:
Route P — The road will be closed starting Route P to County Road 320 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.
Route PP — The road will be closed at U.S. 36 to Route CC from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15 to Wednesday, Aug 17.
Route K — The road will be closed at County Road 1133 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 to Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Route V — The road will be closed at U.S. Route 36 to Route FF from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.
Route Z — The road will be closed at County Road 670 to County Road 770 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22.
Route EE — The road will be closed at U.S. 36 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 to Thursday, Aug. 25.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes for closures during these times. Signs and message boards will be in place to provide alerts.
All work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change.
