HANNIBAL — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform culvert replacements on Missouri Route 156 in Lewis County. The road will be closed from Route J to Route D between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 to Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes for closures during these times. Signs and message boards will be in place to alert motorists. All work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.