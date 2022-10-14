MONROE CITY, Mo. — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform culvert replacements on two routes in Monroe County:
Route V - The road will be closed from U.S. 36 to Route FF between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 34F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: October 14, 2022 @ 6:15 pm
MONROE CITY, Mo. — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform culvert replacements on two routes in Monroe County:
Route V - The road will be closed from U.S. 36 to Route FF between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Missouri Route 15 - The road will be closed from Route CC to Route J between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes for closures during these times. Signs and message boards will be in place to alert motorists. All work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change.
More information is available by visiting www.modot.mo.gov/northeast or calling 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).
