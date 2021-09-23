HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform culvert replacement operations on routes in Ralls County.
Ralls County Route CC — Tuesday, Sept. 28, the road will be closed from Route H to Hays Road between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. while work is being completed.
Ralls County Route C — Wednesday, Sept. 29 and Thursday, Sept. 30, the road will be closed from Route P to Madisonville Road between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. while work is being completed.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes during these times.
More information about this and other roadwork in the area is available by visiting MoDOT online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or calling their customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).