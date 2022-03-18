BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews will perform a culvert replacement Wednesday, March 23 on Missouri 79 in Pike County.
The road will be closed from County Road 135 to Route YY between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. while work is being completed.
Motorists will need to use alternate routes for closures during these times. F
More informationabout this and other roadwork in the area is available by visiting MoDOT online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast or calling the customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).
