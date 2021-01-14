HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform culvert replacement operations on southbound U.S. 61 in Ralls County on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The road will be reduced to one lane from Route M to Clemens Drive between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Motorists will need to use caution when traveling through the work zone during this time. This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed.
Road work in the area and current road conditions are available on the traveler map at www.modot.gov.