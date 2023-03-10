Cuddle Cat Rescue's spring fundraiser is blooming

People can support Cuddle Cat Rescue as they prepare for the relocation to a new building at 2830 Market St. To support the Flower Power fundraiser, visit cuddlecatrescue.fpfundraising.com, pick out your favorite flowers, and they will be mailed directly to your home after Saturday, April 1.

HANNIBAL — Cuddle Cat Rescue presents the "Flower Power" spring fundraiser to benefit the upcoming move to a new facility at 2830 Market St.

The event allows people to purchase beautiful flowers, with all the proceeds going toward the relocation process and necessities for the rescue's new building.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.