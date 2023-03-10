Cuddle Cat Rescue's spring fundraiser is blooming

HANNIBAL — Cuddle Cat Rescue presents the "Flower Power" spring fundraiser to benefit the upcoming move to a new facility at 2830 Market St.
The event allows people to purchase beautiful flowers, with all the proceeds going toward the relocation process and necessities for the rescue's new building.
To support Cuddle Cat Rescue, visit cuddlecatrescue.fpfundraising.com by Saturday, April 15, pick your favorite flowers and they will be shipped after Saturday, April 1 directly to your house.
All the flowers are in season, and so are the kittens. All the cats at Cuddle Cat Rescue would like to say thank you in advance.
