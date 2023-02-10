HANNIBAL — Cuddle Cat Rescue has made a positive impact for countless cats in the community, and a new chapter is unfolding with a forthcoming move to a new location at 2830 Market St.
The 501(c)3 organization provides lifesaving care and helps unwanted and abandoned cats find new homes. Staff members have adapted the current location at 124 Corporate Square to provide the services each cat needs, but they are overjoyed about the prospect of moving to a new facility around the first of April.
Founder and Treasurer Janet Matson said the search for a more suitable building has been going on for several years. The building on Corporate is not fully accessible, and there isn't a barrier to keep cats from being able to run out the front door when it opens. Additionally, the washer and dryer are on opposite sides of the building due to the existing electrical hookups.
After making several phone calls, officials with Cuddle Cat Rescue connected with Brad Walden, who owns the building at 2830 Market St. City requirements stipulated that Cuddle Cat Rescue needed to be in an industrial area. After contacting the Board of Adjustment, the necessary zoning change was approved at the new location.
Eugene Caldwell, who works on projects with Walden, has been busy with tasks such as carpet removal, opening the floorplan up by taking out select walls and taking down the drop tile ceiling to make sure the building is ready for Cuddle Cat Rescue to move in.
Matson thanked the various community donors who provided support. She explained that some new items will need to be purchased, including a new floor. The materials for new epoxy flooring have been purchased, and the labor is being donated by Rock Solid Epoxy Creations of Monroe City, Mo.
Cuddle Cat Rescue will soon sport a much more efficient layout. Visitors will enter the front door and be able to greet staff in a new lobby area. To the left will be two separate kitten rooms, each with its own glass door. On the right, the free roaming cat room will feature a large viewing window. Matson said people will be able to come in and interact with the cats, or simply view them through the window.
Behind those rooms, intake and recovery rooms will be set up for evaluations and administering care. Matson stressed that the new layout will be more sanitary for the cats. Currently, they are inside of metal enclosures similar to dog kennels with tops. Those structures are challenging to disinfect. The new layout will not require those enclosures, and each room's walls will be easy to clean.
"I'm really excited and relieved that we're going to be in a place that flows and works better for us," she said, noting it will represent several improvements compared to the current location.
The new rescue on Market St. will also provide a boost in visibility throughout the community for the organization. When the move is complete, Matson and fellow staff members are eager to celebrate and open the doors for the community to see.
"We're 100 percent donor-supported," she added. "The public has been so generous. I'm just bowled over every day when I think about how much money people have given and kept the doors open, the lights on and the vet's bills paid. It's just overwhelming, really."
Fundraiser Organizer Maria Poindexter agreed with Matson that volunteer and donor support have been vital in supporting the staff's capacity to care for each cat and help them find their forever homes. She pointed out 20 bags of old sneakers, which each contained about 15 shoes. Poindexter was excited to meet with two more donors who planned to bring in bags of shoes as well.
The drop-off locations for the event were Save-A-Lot and Burkes Outlet. Poindexter explained each shoe can raise between 25 cents and $7 for Cuddle Cat Rescue. The organization that collects the shoes removes the outsoles for recycling.
Matson and Poindexter are looking forward to Cuddle Cat Rescue's role in the Big River Comic Con in April. Staff members will bring cats along to the event, judge the pet contest, operate the Pepsi wagon and have paper applications on hand for anyone considering adoption. Matson noted adoption is available at an affordable cost of $45, and the process can also be completed on the Cuddle Cat Rescue website.
Cuddle Cat Rescue also plans to set up a booth at the Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at American Legion Post 55, 3819 Highway MM. A pet expo is also in the planning stages for summertime.
Poindexter said she is excited to be moving to the new building, which will boost space and assist in daily operations through better organization.
"I think it's going to be an awesome addition for us," she said.
More information about adopting a cat, as well as volunteer and donor opportunities, are available by calling 573-416-0841 or by visiting www.cuddlecatrescue.org or Cuddle Cat Rescue's Facebook page.
