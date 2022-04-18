Cuddle Cat Rescue to host kitten shower

HANNIBAL — It might be a humble building that sits in the industrial park on the southern edge of Hannibal, but great things are happening inside.
This building houses Cuddle Cat Rescue (CCR), which has called Hannibal home since 2017.
CCR is a free-roaming, no-kill, nonprofit organization, dedicated to saving the lives of and finding new homes for unwanted and abandoned cats.
The organization is undergoing a renewal of sorts, with expanded staff and a reinvigorated Board of Directors. Its ability to keep helping abandoned and sick cats, though, depends on the support of the community.
CCR spent almost $40,000 for medical care alone last year.
On May 21 from 1-3 p.m. at 124 Corporate Square in Hannibal, CCR will host a kitten shower where guests can meet the kittens while enjoying refreshments. On the wish list for shower gifts are canned kitten or cat food (pate style/any flavor), clumping cat litter or monetary donations.
In its short five years, CCR has found new homes for close to 900 cats and kittens. To prepare for their forever homes, each cat at CCR receives important vaccinations, is de-wormed, treated for fleas, tested for FeLV/FIV, spayed/neutered, and microchipped.
Some cats and kittens need much more care during their time at CCR, which prides itself on taking in cats that would often otherwise be euthanized.
Take Natasha, for instance.
She came to CCR after having been shot. It took 12 weeks of care, love, and medical attention before this sweet girl could even walk again. Then there was Ginger. Ginger joined the CCR family with extreme anemia and liver problems.
CCR’s dedicated staff and volunteers saw her though extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation, allowing her to triumph over her medical issues. Another sweet cat called CCR home for 422 days, until the solution to her skin issue was identified.
While much of the cats’ care is provided on-site at the rescue, foster parents are a critical part of CCR’s mission. Phyllis is a testament to this. Phyllis came to CCR with her hind legs paralyzed due to a back injury.
Barb Hun, a CCR foster parent and Board member, immediately took Phyllis into her home. She has tended to Phyllis’ special needs, including weekly therapy appointments, showing her love and compassion.
Undoubtedly this made for a smoother transition when Phyllis headed to her adoptive home. Hun has been a CCR foster parent for almost three years and says, “it feels so good to see a cat go from a very fragile state to being strong and ready for its forever home.”
These are just some examples of the dedication of CCR’s staff, foster parents, and other volunteers.
There are so many ways to help Cuddle Cat Rescue — whether you have a heart for fostering, time to transport cats for spay/neutering, or enjoy cleaning and organizing. You might have a creative side and love to help with event planning.
Adoptive parents are always needed, as well.
If volunteering is not possible for you right now, but you still wish to help CCR’s mission, monetary donations are always appreciated. You can also visit CCR’s wish list on Chewy and Amazon for other needs.
If interested in volunteering, please call the rescue at 573-416-0841.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.