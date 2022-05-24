Cuddle Cat Rescue holds kitten shower

HANNIBAL — Nick Grissom and Sarah Dettmer found two kittens Saturday morning at the Cuddle Cat Rescue Kitten Shower that they hoped to take home.
The kitten shower gave the public an opportunity to come for refreshments, meet the cats, and adoptions or information on fostering. Many who came brought cat food, litter donations and more.
Pet Supplies Plus from Quincy also donated a basket of cat items.
The two kittens Grissom and Dettmer were holding would go home to six children who were ready to love them. They were already debating on names; maybe Kit and Kat, or Phineas and Ferb.
They found Cuddle Cat Rescue through a Facebook post by Dettmer asking where to get kittens in the area. The overwhelming response was to visit Cuddle Cat Rescue.
Cuddle Cat adopts out about 300 cats a month. The rescue, which opened in 2017, started in the basement of founders Janet Matson and Zach Atteberry.
After working at a humane society for seven years, Atteberry went to vet tech school with a heart for rescue. Matson said Cuddle Cat was started in the basement of their home with two or three cats and a $100 bill.
The rescue moved to 124 Corporate Square Drive in Hannibal in 2017.
Matson complimented Northeast Missouri Humane Society on the work it does, and said she and Zach are there to handle the overflow.
“The humane society does a really great job but it’s just overwhelming,” she said. “There are too many for one organization to handle and so we take the overflow.”
The cats at the rescue are usually ones found and brought in by people or pulled from the shelter.
An increase in cats leads to a need for donations, including an approximate $40,000 a year for vet bills. Monetary donations can be made through Facebook or cuddlecatrescue.org.
Cuddle Cat Rescue will also host a Meow Mixer on Oct. 4 at the Rialto Banquet Hall, which will be an evening of dinner, music and a silent auction. The event will feature cat cakes made by local bakers up for auction and participants can vote on them for a People’s Choice Awards.
There will also be opportunities to learn about the cats at the rescue and find out to adopt or foster.
Those who are interested can contact event coordinator Amy Vaughn at 573-231-1775.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.