Crystal Bliss hired at NECAC

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — North East Community Action Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Don Patrick announced the hiring of Crystal Bliss of Frankford, Mo. as the agency’s employment services coordinator for Lewis, Marion, Pike and Ralls counties.
Bliss will oversee the SkillUp and the Expand Your Employability programs for qualifying clients who need help with employment skills and overcoming barriers in getting a job.
“We welcome Crystal to this important position,” Patrick said. “Her leadership in directing these programs will assist clients with critical needs.”
“I like working at NECAC because I get to help people and try to make their lives better and for them to reach their goals,” Bliss said.
Bliss is a 2002 graduate of Brown County High School in Mount Sterling, Ill. Her work experience includes 15 years as an officer and supervisor at the Northeast Correctional Center men’s prison in Bowling Green, Mo.
Bliss will be based in Bowling Green, but will work from NECAC Service Centers in each county. More information about the programs is available by calling her at 573-324-2207.