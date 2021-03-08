BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — North East Community Action Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Don Patrick has announced Rae Cruz of Bowling Green has joined the agency as an administrative assistant in the Weatherization Department.
Cruz will work with clients about weatherization programs, coordinate referrals and handle other tasks.
“We welcome Rae to the NECAC team,” Patrick said. “Her experience will be of great value in this important administrative position.”
“I look forward to the job because it’s a great opportunity to help others,” Cruz said.
Cruz is a 2013 graduate of Damonte Ranch High School in Reno, Nev., and is attending DeVry University to earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She previously worked as a medical receptionist.