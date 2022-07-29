HANNIBAL — Midwest Menace Car Club hosted their Cruise-In event Saturday with something for everyone, attracting a growing group of members and visitors of all ages.
A diverse lineup of vehicles filled a section of the Save a Lot parking lot beginning at 10 a.m., and the smell of grilling hot dogs mixed with the sounds of excited conversations, laughs and plenty of the presences of countless curious gazes at unique vehicles.
President Shane Simon was excited to see the strong turnout throughout the day, which included a free raffle for all participants, hot dogs, beverages, music and a healthy dose of camaraderie. Several visitors took membership forms to join the growing organization dedicated to giving back to the community with each gathering.
"It's exciting. It's bigger than what we expected," he said. "We'd been planning this for months, but we never thought it would be this big. We grew in numbers, we grew in members, and we're just liking to see everyone come out here and celebrate with us," he said.
Simon took several opportunities between songs coming through the loudspeaker to announce winners from the raffle. Everyone who attended the event received a ticket, and many people received one of the free gifts on the table. Nearby, dozens of hot dogs were being grilled and served, and cold beverages and chips were served to eager visitors.
Club members' monthly dues go toward regular community outreach, and they funded hundreds of dollars' worth of free prizes for the raffle and the event. Simon noted how members assist one another whenever the opportunity arises - including personal, business and car-related issues.
"We're all all about helping each other and everyone that's around us," he said.
Simon looked forward to more excitement on the horizon. Club members are looking to expand their reach beyond Hannibal to include Quincy and surrounding communities. The club is poised to host events that continue to grow "and maybe send someone to school one day", he said.
The club also hopes to be a part of the Culver-Stockton College homecoming parade in October.
Club member Lisa White was having a great time as well, visiting with everyone mingling about and checking out the lineup of vehicles.
"It's all about family here with us — friends, family — everybody likes cars," she said. "Everybody's welcome."
Steve Carlson stood proudly by his gold Porsche 944, accompanied by his granddaughter, Remington, 3, and her aunt, Alicia Carlson.
He recently moved to the area from Davenport, Iowa, and was thrilled to share in the festivities with family. Remington had a big smile on her face during the day, describing saying the event and the wide array of vehicles - including motorcycles, hot rods, trucks, luxury vehicles, sports cars and muscle cars new and old - was "good" indeed.
Carlson echoed his granddaughter's enthusiasm, looking forward to future chances to socialize and take in the family atmosphere.
"It's a great event. It's fun," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.