HANNIBAL — Midwest Menace Car Club hosted their Cruise-In event Saturday with something for everyone, attracting a growing group of members and visitors of all ages.

A diverse lineup of vehicles filled a section of the Save a Lot parking lot beginning at 10 a.m., and the smell of grilling hot dogs mixed with the sounds of excited conversations, laughs and plenty of the presences of countless curious gazes at unique vehicles.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.