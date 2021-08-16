Crop outlook is promising in NEMO, across Show-Me State

PALMYRA, Mo. — Thursday’s severe storms left destruction throughout the area, but farmers’ crops are thriving weeks before harvest starts as they soak up the steady rainfall.
Marion County Farm Bureau President and Palmyra farmer Joe Kendrick said he had just returned from the Missouri State Fair, noting fields were looking good along the way with a drier area north of Sedalia. This season brought challenges for farmers in Northeast Missouri, who had to replant crops due to cool conditions and elevated moisture levels early on. But after second, and in some cases third replants, crops are getting close to harvest amid steady rainfall which was much more timely than it was last year.
Bob Garino, state statistician with USDA and NASS, said July 2021 figures tabulated by the NOAA showed 7.49 inches of rainfall for Marion County, which is 3.7 inches above the average level and 1.93 inches greater than the previous year. The Show-Me State also reflected above average rainfall levels during the month, with a rating of 99, with 127 reflecting record wetness levels.
Kendrick said much of the early corn is nearing the stage of drying down before harvest, while most of the late-planted corn has been pollinated and is filling out. He said the corn has received plenty of moisture on a weekly schedule ideal for the crucial time of the season. Soybeans and double-crop beans are looking strong as well.
The July storm “took a pretty good toll” on some of the corn in some areas, but Kendrick said it wasn’t a widespread issue. Kendrick said he felt the storm caught a lot of the corn when it was pollinating.
“It’s going to be a ‘wait and see’ how detrimental it was, because when it broke off, if that ear had pollinated, it would at least go ahead and fill out — maybe not quite as well as it would have had the top still been there,” Kendrick said.
Kendrick said he was concerned about some corn which was just starting to tassel and had been hit by the wind — a couple days of sunshine caused the plants to look totally different. He said some areas received hail from the recent storm which can damage crops, but that wasn’t a widespread condition.
“Overall, I look at that field today, and I’m not concerned about it,” he said.
Each week, the USDA releases a Missouri Crop Progress and Condition report. For the week ending Sunday, Aug. 15, there were 5.1 days suitable for field work, and precipitation averaged 1.25 inches — 0.33 inches above normal. Corn was rated two percent very poor, five percent poor, 26% fair, 54% good and 13% excellent for the week, and soybeans were rated one percent very poor, five percent poor, 29% fair, 56% good and 13% excellent. For crop progress, figures included 82 percent for corn dough, 29% for corn dented, 84% for soybeans blooming and 58% for soybeans setting pods.
Garino noted crop and livestock prices are at the highest level they’ve been in several years. According to a weekly report, Omaha, Neb. corn is priced at $6.32 a bushel, compared to $3.13 in 2020, and soybeans from central Illinois are priced at $13.99 a bushel, compared to $8.99 the previous year. Livestock prices have risen as well, with a dressed steer bringing $200.16, compared to $168.04 in 2020. National negotiated hogs are priced at $99.65, with 2020’s price at $37.67
“All that’s good for agriculture, when you have a good crop and you have a good price — it makes for a pretty good year,” he said.
As harvest time draws nearer, Kendrick reminded everyone to be on the lookout for large harvest machinery on roadways. As farmers harvest crops and move grain and equipment, everyone’s safety is their top priority. The year has brought a mix of challenges and positive moments for local farmers, and they remain optimistic, with Kendrick expecting a “decent harvest”.
“It’s been a hectic year — there’s been a lot of replanting, and things struggled because it was so cool for so long and wet. But we’ve been pretty fortunate that we’ve got rains when we needed them,” Kendrick said, noting the rain was ideal for the plants’ shorter root systems.