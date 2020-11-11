JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Crisis counselors operate under the banner of Show-Me Hope, a program launched in June to teach coping skills and foster resilience during these unprecedented times.
Gov. Parson designated Friday, Nov. 13 as “Crisis Counselor Appreciation Day” — coinciding with World Kindness Day and providing a chance to recognize these counselors. Missourians can honor the Show Me Hope Crisis Counselors by performing a “simple act of kindness” in coordination with World Kindness Day on Nov. 13, and share their action on Twitter or Facebook using the hashtag #ShowMeHope.
Anyone experiencing stress or emotional strain because of the pandemic may call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-985-5990. In Northeast Missouri, people can also call Mark Twain Behavioral Health at 573-221-2120 or Preferred Family Healthcare at 660-665-1962.