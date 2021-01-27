HANNIBAL — Local crews were prepared ahead of Wednesday's snowfall, which canceled school and brought a significant decrease in traffic.
Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn said traffic was below normal levels throughout the day — with school and other events being canceled, he said people were taking extra precautions. Minor and major routes were still covered as snow fell at noon, and Shinn reported there had been several single slide-off accidents but no collisions.
Missouri Department of Transportation and Hannibal Street Department crew members and law enforcement officials all were prepared for the wintry conditions that began early Monday.
Edie Graupman, management assistant for the Department of Public Works, said Hannibal street crews began pre-treating city streets with a liquid brine mix Tuesday during the day and evening, allowing the substance to begin to melt the snow before heading out with their plows.
She said the solution is affordable and keeps rock salt from entering the storm drains or requiring a cleanup by street sweepers.
"It just melts. It's awesome," Graupman said.
Crews made two passes to clear Hannibal streets beginning about 10 a.m. It takes about four hours to cover the entire city, and Graupman said crews made two passes during the day.
MoDOT crews have been prepared for the snow, which is drier than the precipitation which hit 24 hours prior, according to MoDOT Communications Manager Marisa Ellison. Crews will be out with their plows throughout the entire day, working major routes first before moving on to minor roads.
Ellison, Graupman and Shinn all stressed safety as everyone works together to keep safe. Ellison reminded motorists to maintain a 100-foot distance from snowplows. MoDOT's online traveler map shows the conditions for major routes, and Ellison said if major routes are covered, minor routes will be covered as well.
Hannibal Street Department crews remain on their set routes for safety, and Graupman asked for patience as the crews work through each street in town. The crew members don't deviate from their routes except in the event of an accident.
Shinn said it takes a little longer for deputies to get to motorists in the event of an accident, and he emphasized the importance of being prepared with items like a coat, blanket and flashlight in the event a vehicle stops running. He said motorists should exercise "good common sense" during winter conditions by slowing down, paying attention and turning their headlights on during times of low visibility.
"It's just like I explain to my guys, in conditions like this, we have to slow down as well, because we are no good to the cause if we end up in a wreck because we're going too fast for conditions," Shinn said.
Ellison urged drivers to watch for black ice, as temperatures dropped Wednesday night. Motorists can check the traveler map at www.modot.org, or call 1-888-ASK-MODOT. Graupman also asked residents to call the department phone number at 573-221-0111, and she said all calls will be addressed. The Marion County Sheriff's Department can be reached at 573-769-2077.