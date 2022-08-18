Creech named Summer Spotlight Employee

HANNIBAL — Reign Creech, a junior at Hannibal High School, has earned the Summer Spotlight Employee of the Week award at the Hannibal Aquatic Center. This is his first year serving as a lifeguard.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation is paying tribute to employees at the Aquatic Center this summer with a special award each week.
Creech said his hobbies are sleeping and wrestling and he plans to attend college in the future.
He said he likes working at the Aquatic Center “because of the people who work here and I’m getting paid.”
His nickname at the pool is “Creech” or “Rainy.”
The Summer Spotlight Employee receives prizes from Tom Boland Ford, Java Jive, Families and Communities Together and Pepsi
