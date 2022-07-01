HANNIBAL — Seasoned vendors and new visitors alike were busy displaying creations Friday morning in preparation for a weekend filled with handmade discoveries.
The popular local tradition runs Saturday through Monday in Central Park. Hannibal Evening Club President Gordon Ipson said the turnout was strong for the 2021 festival, which followed a year hiatus due to the pandemic.
The name of the festival has been changed to reflect the variety of vendors on hand. Vendors at previous festivals were limited to selling items they made themselves or fashioned from other items, such as custom-printed t-shirts.
Vendors with a seemingly endless variety of items were busy setting up tents throughout the park Friday. Vendors who have made the event a yearly tradition enjoyed the pleasant weather with visitors who made the trek for the first time this year.
John and Marcella Osborne, of Donahue, Iowa, were busy setting up handcrafted metal "man cave" signs featuring themes like Harley-Davidson, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs. They also fashion laser cut flags in recognition of firefighters, law enforcement officers and military personnel, tropical-themed decor.
This is their first visit to the festival in Central Park, but the couple has seen strong success during previous Twain on Main festivals. A previous customer dubbed them a "power couple," referring to Marcella's painting prowess and John's woodworking skills.
Their business, M and J Crafts, has become a family affair. Their daughter, Christie Geiken, and granddaughter, Amora, create custom-printed t-shirts. And their granddaughters, Niya and Bristel, handcraft toys.
The family enjoys taking in local attractions, and they are excited for the opportunity to stroll around for many of the festivities taking place during National Tom Sawyer Days and Independence Day weekend.
"I think the festival and the craft show itself is a lot for the people that live here," Marcella Osborne said, noting there was a wide variety of food, vendors and entertainment planned. "It gives them something to do for the weekend."
Not far from the M and J Crafts tent, Hope Shondel carefully displayed a wide array of hand-embroidered items at her Threads by Hope tent. She and her husband, Kris, own Shondel Stone Creations — specializing in statues and memorial stones. The couple has been coming to the craft show for 10-12 years and enjoying their visit to America's Hometown.
One year in advance, they contact representatives with the Evening Kiwanis Club to reserve a familiar spot to display their wares. They travel from Centerville, Iowa, staying at the Mark Twain Cave Campgrounds and making sure to take in several local attractions.
Each year brings a memorable experience as they interact with visitors making their way through Central Park.
"Every year is a little different, but we have repeat customers that really look for us … that know that we're going to be pretty much in the same spot, year after year after year," she said.
Shondel commended Kiwanis Club members for their efforts to organize a successful and enjoyable event, stressing what it means to give back to the community and the many outreach efforts the event makes possible for the club.
"We just enjoy trying to provide revenue for the local towns, to show our wares — our crafts," she said, pointing out the steadfast efforts displayed by Kiwanis Club members. "They've done such a wonderful job."
