CENTER, Mo. — Children of all ages let their creativity run free Wednesday with paint, glue, scissors and a multitude of recycled items to create unique crafts and gifts in the outdoor classroom next to the Ralls County Library.
The Friends of the Ralls County Library purchased recycled Trex privacy fencing and aluminum fencing to surround the new area, which was abuzz with activity as children, parents and library staff members assisted with crafts using items like clothespins, egg cartons, popsicle sticks, license plates and aluminum cans to create colorful new creations.
The fence, ADA-compliant benches and picnic tables are all made from recycled materials like tires and plastics. The Friends of the Library hosted two recycling events to collect materials. Recycling workshops activities and workshops were held for children and adults.
By 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, there were already seven plastic bags filled with aluminum cans.
The outdoor classroom encourages reading outdoors and weekly craft activities led by library staff members. The shaded space is protected by the recycled fence and is open to community members outside of library hours, with internet access to provide a location to research and relax.
The outdoor space was made possible through a $44,114.40 special solid waste grant from the Mark Twain Solid Waste Management District. The grant was partially funded by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Ralls County Commissioner Wiley Hibbard. Administration for the district is provided bt the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments in Perry.
Ashley Long, district planner for the Mark Twain Solid Waste Management District, explained how the project reflects far-reaching benefits for the community.
“The Mark Twain Solid Waste District is always eager to work with the community to incorporate recycling into their education programs,” she said. “Using recycled equipment in a library setting will keep recycling education moving forward.”
At each picnic table, youngsters assembled flowerpots, colorful creations and vivid signs from old license plates, while Jan Golian read a story to an attentive group.
Chelsea Dehner assisted her children, Charles, 6, and Isabella, 4, as they made brightly colored flowers. Isabella grinned as she showed her new flower to her brother, who described his feelings as “happy”.
Charles enjoyed a busy day filled with three classes and a spirited baseball game.
Alaina Lawrence and her children, Tessa, 10, and Maverick, 4, made a variety of unique creations together. Maverick made a face using yard, buttons and leftover craft materials. He was also making a container for succulent plants from clothespins and cat food cans.
He had a great time exercising his creative skills.
“I like making things,” he said.
Maverick explained it was special to make unique creations from things that might otherwise be discarded.
“It’s really cool,” he said with a smile.
Tessa proudly displayed a colorful autumnal scene she fashioned with paper leaves, string and tape that looks like felt.
“It’s really fun, because you get to make stuff and get to take it home and show it to your parents,” she said. “It helps with creativity.”
Alaina Lawrence enjoys taking her children to the Ralls County Library regularly, and she was happy to share in the experience as a family in the outdoor classroom.
“It’s just a fun day for us. We love coming to the library, don’t we? We come to the library every Thursday,” she said, noting they love to come see Miss Leanne and visit with other youth during craft events and other activities.
