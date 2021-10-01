Creations reflect master woodworker's decades of joy and expertise

HANNIBAL — A master woodworker has been sharing his joy and faith in God through his creations, and examples of his skill are on display and for sale at Gallery 310 and Mark Twain Book and Gift Shop.
Vortman’s journey began when he was growing up in Bluffs, Ill. His father worked on the railroad, and he brought lumber and tools home to his son so he could create his own toys to play with. The toys he created were the beginning of a passion that’s still going strong today.
“It was right after the Depression, you know,” he said. “There wasn’t much money around. That’s how I really got started — little trucks and little boats and all kinds of things like that.”
He recalled the first larger project, after he got a request from a neighbor for a shadow box. He’s made a number of them since, ranging in size from three-feet by three-feet to six feet by four-and-a-half feet tall. He fashioned the large shadow box with a portion of mirrored glass from the recently-renovated Governor’s mansion in Springfield, Ill., giving it to his brother-in-law and his sister.
“They kept it for years and years, and my late nephew wound up with it,” Vortman said. “But he passed, and now his wife’s got it.”
His projects for friends and loved ones include entertainment centers, grandfather clocks and creative projects such as restoration work. Vortman recalled one of his biggest accomplishments after retirement involved a historic bandstand from the Smithsonian Institute, which was originally on the old State Hospital grounds.
“They had it in Washington, D.C. and it had kind of fallen into disrepair, so they donated it back to Jacksonville, plus some money to restore it,” Vortman said. “I had the privilege of heading that up to restore that bandstand, and it turned out very well. I got a lot of compliments on it.”
He said with a chuckle he sometimes gets the jobs “nobody else wants to tackle, it seems like.” He is also proud of the work he did for Dawes Funeral Home, inside a former church in south Jacksonville, Ill.
He installed raised oak paneling, fireplace mantles, furniture and other items to renovate the interior. In all, he used 3,000 board-feet of oak and worked for about three months on the project.
“All these projects I do, I’m proud of how they turn out,” Vortman said. “It’s just a gift that God gave me to be able to do these things.”
Vortman’s creations each show his dedication and vision — “God gave me a gift to know how it’s going to be.” He can close his eyes and see what the finished product will look like before he starts.
And the process is painstaking. He’s crafted two different wooden “jugs,” with the two-and-a-half-foot tall one composed of about 180 separate pieces and a two-foot tall one made of about 300 pieces. The process is slow and steady, waiting for the glue to dry, then turning the jug on a lathe along the way to give the inside a finished appearance like the exterior.
“It’s quite a process to get that done, and I enjoy doing it,” he said.
He’s made numerous grandfather clocks, and he remembers one of the first ones he made for a friend. She gave him a small picture of what she wanted, specifying she would like it to be eight-feet tall. He crafted it from walnut, installing the chimes and performing work during evenings and weekends when he wasn’t working at the lumberyard.
Vortman had the clock in his workshop for cleaning and polishing, and the family came by to request it be delivered through the ice and snow so it would be ready for Christmas. He asked them to bring blankets, and the clock was carefully wrapped for its journey up the steep driveway to the home. It’s been running ever since. He said one of the couple’s daughters still has the clock today.
Another person had a walnut tree cut down and asked Vortman to make one for each of his two children. And he has made one for his wife, Norma, as well as a calendar clock. Whether the project is big or small, Vortman still loves what he does and the happiness his creations give to others.
“I’ve done a lot of work for a lot of people, and I always have satisfying results,” Vortman said. “I’ve done a lot of old houses around this area, and people like to have them restored. I go through the house and make all-new woodwork... new doors, windows, whatever it takes to get the job done.”
The Bluffs, Ill. resident enjoys visiting Hannibal, and examples of his work are for sale in a loved one’s downtown shop and on exhibit in Gallery 310.
Vortman’s niece, Michelle Huseman, has owned Mark Twain Book and Gift Shop at 312 N. Main Street for about a year. She displayed his handmade ornaments on a Christmas tree in the store. She said it was “fascinating” how he could see beautiful creations from a block of wood.
When she displayed the ornaments, it turned out to be a great way to enjoy his creations and share the joy with customers who visited her shop.
“It was good for him and it was good for me,” she said. “It was neat to be a part of that.”
Examples of Vortman’s hand-turned bowls, Christmas ornaments and other creations are currently on display at Gallery 310 and at Mark Twain Book and Gift Shop.