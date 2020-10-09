CENTER, Mo. — A Center woman suffered serious injuries Thursday night in a one-vehicle accident in Ralls County.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred at 8:14 p.m., Oct. 8, on Mo. 19, 2 miles south of Center.
A 2000 Dodge Dakota was being driven northbound by 20-year-old Debrah D. Arnett of Center.
The accident reportedly occurred when Arnett attempted to pass another vehicle and lost control. The Dodge ran off the highway. It then returned to the road where it overturned.
Arnett, who was not wearing a safety device, was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of her injuries.