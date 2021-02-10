NEW LONDON, Mo. — A Center woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday near New London.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that Jordyn A. Evans, 18, of Center, was driving a 2008 Kia Sorento north on Mo. 19, 3 miles south of New London, when she tried to pass a semi truck about 10:20 a.m. Evans lost control of the SUV and left the road, striking a ditch and overturning.
Evans was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries. The patrol said she was wearing a seat belt.
The Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Center Fire Department and Missouri Department of Conservation assisted at the scene.