HANNIBAL — A Hannibal woman suffered minor injuries Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Marion County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the mishap occurred at 11:05 a.m., Jan. 14, at 5412 West Ely Road, just outside Hannibal city limits.
A 2002 Buick Rendezvous was being driven east by 31-year-old Brittni B. Powell of Hannibal.
According to the accident report the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road where it struck a tree.
Powell, who was not wearing a safety device, was taken by Marion County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.