Crafting a difference for the community

HANNIBAL — Jessica Voepel has been making a big impact in Hannibal through her outreach business, Jess Crafts for a Cause.
Voepel has been creative for years, and a low point in her life last summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic led to a new hobby — making earrings.
Her business blossomed soon after, featuring handmade earrings, t-shirts keychains and tumblers.
She gathered donations for supplies to make earrings for residents at Beth Haven Retirement Community at the end of 2021.
“I really liked it, but I couldn’t wear all of them, so I figured I could give them to somebody else and make them happier,” she said.
The visit to Beth Haven was memorable for Voepel and for the residents she visited.
“All of them were super excited, and most of them put on the jewelry right away,” she said. “They wanted to show it off, and I thought it was great.”
Vopel noted how Jess Crafts for a Cause represents “a story about beauty from pain.”
“I was in a dark place and because of all the support I received, I was able to climb back up and reach my hands out for others,” she said.
Voepel posted on the Things Happening in Hannibal, Mo. Facebook group to find out what cause members would like to see her support this year. She went with the majority vote, and 50% of the funds Voepel makes this year through Jess Crafts for a Cause will go toward Cuddle Cat Rescue.
Misty Denson posted an expression of her gratitude for the decision.
“I’m with Cuddle Cat Rescue and we are so very thankful for this amazing and kind support from you and everyone that voted for us! Our rescue is 100% donations based and we couldn’t be more grateful for the support,” she posted.
Voepel is a student at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo., with a double major in social work and criminal justice.
She often makes t-shirts, keychains and other items when she returns home on weekends.
The custom t-shirts are a big hit, and Voepel said funds from those sales provided supplies to make the earrings for the residents at Beth Haven.
The unique designs she creates are based on individual requests, and Voepel finds that making each item is a great stress reliever.
Because she is five hours away, Voepel said business has slowed down some. She can’t bring all of her expensive equipment with her, but she regularly makes earrings during the week when she isn’t busy in class or studying.
Voepel is eager to make a difference in the year ahead.
“Honestly, I like the joy it gives to people,” she said. “I think of the quote from Parks and Rec... the main character in there says, ‘I care, I care a lot.’ That’s just kind of my thing, and I agree with it so much. I feel like I relate to that. I like making other people happy.”
Voepel wanted to extend her thanks to everyone who has supported her endeavor to give back.
“I think the support is what helps me be able to continue to do this,” she said. “Because, obviously, if I didn’t have people donating or purchasing, or just their input on what they wanted to see from the community — I don’t think any of this would be possible. So, I’m very grateful to all of them, too.”
More information about Voepel’s handcrafted items and how to support her efforts are available by sending her a message on the Facebook or Instagram page for Jess Crafts for a Cause.
