HARRISBURG, Mo. — Coyote Hill, a foster care organization working to end child abuse and neglect, has been approved to receive $255,252 in tax credits through the Youth Opportunities Program.
Donations of $1,000 or more from businesses or individuals are eligible for a 50% tax credit.
Larry McDaniel, founder of Coyote Hill, is excited about the YOP opportunity.
“We will be using these tax credit funds for our Equine Program. The Equine Program is one of the best things we’ve ever done to reach hurting children and heal broken hearts of traumatized kids," he said. "Horses are healing, and when coupled with trail rides in nature, it’s doubly so. Plus, the horses help the children learn confidence and basic social skills and overcome fears.
“I am certified in Trauma Informed Equine Assisted Therapy and Learning and having that opportunity for children in foster care in our communities serves a great need.”
YOP helps not-for-profit organizations raise private-sector funds by providing partial state tax credits to individuals who make contributions to approved community improvement projects.
Coyote Hill’s YOP project funding will support a portion of its Equine Program over the next two years.
More information is available by calling 573-874-0179.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.