PALMYRA, Mo. — A rash of COVID cases at the Marion County Jail in Palmyra has prompted Sheriff Jimmy Shinn to take action.
During the Monday, Jan. 24, meeting of the Marion County Commission at the courthouse in Palmyra, Shinn reported that he has quarantined all of the jail’s inmates to their cells.
In addition the sheriff said that he has been in contact with the courts and has asked for them to not send anyone to the jail unless they are charged with a felony.
As of Monday’s commission meeting Shinn said that six inmates, four employees and one contract nurse had tested positive for COVID at the jail.
Of that group two individuals were hospitalized.
In other business, the commissioners took no action on a request from the Ralls County water district for $152,580 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help pay to replace water mains on County Road 258 and County Road 409 in Marion County.
The amount requested represents the difference between the original estimate for replacement and a new estimate to replace the mains, which have reportedly been experiencing a 30 percent water loss. Representatives of the water district said there has been a large price increase in materials because of the pandemic.
The commissioners asked the water district group to submit an application for ARPA funding for their review.
Two bids were opened for the printing of the Marion County financial statement. The commissioners awarded the bid to the Hannibal Courier-Post, which submitted the low bid of $514.50. The other bid of $1,500 came from the Palmyra Spectator.
