HANNIBAL — Ask Andy Dorian, Hannibal’s director of central services, about the cause of delays to Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department projects and you will likely receive a one word response — COVID.
“We are victims of COVID,” said Dorian regarding the playground project at the Ann Dorsey Park during the October meeting of the Hannibal Park Board. “The playground project was supposed to be in in July. It now looks like March.”
The outlook for the project’s completion had not brightened by the park board’s November meeting.
“We are still waiting for when they are going to put the new playground in,” Dorian said. “The project is pretty much on hold until then.”
In advance of the new playground equipment’s installation a good deal of work has already taken place in the Ann Dorsey Park.
“All the prep work is done and it is ready to go,” Dorian said. “The shelter is done. We have done all the excavation. We did a storm water project up there and we have got the sidewalk in. Really what is left is the playground.”
Once the playground equipment is installed a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be scheduled featuring the Girl Scouts who designed the play area, according to Dorian.
Another project that has been plagued by COVID is the Sodalis Nature Preserve restroom.
“I was really hoping for this thing to be done,” Dorian said regarding the restroom project.
Dorian told the park board in November that it has been constructed and is sitting in a warehouse in Colorado.
“We are just waiting for the delivery date,” he said. “The site is prepped and ready to go. We will do some minor prep work once we get the official (delivery) date. We have got to move some of the fencing down there.”
In October Dorian reported that the handicap accessible kayak dock in the marina had been ordered, but its delivery had been delayed by COVID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.