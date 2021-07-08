COVID cases on rise in Northeast Missouri

HANNIBAL — Positive COVID-19 cases have been on the rise recently in Northeast Missouri, and medical personnel continue to recommend vaccines and good hygiene in the fight against the disease.
Dr. Pranav Parikh, chief medical officer at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, said the Delta variant is becoming more prevalent in the southwestern and western regions of the Show-Me State. The variant has not shown up yet in the St. Louis or Hannibal areas, “but I would say it’s only a matter of time before it starts to show up here, too.” The Department of Health and Senior Services’ Sewershed Surveillance Project studies the waste in the sewer, finding a significant increase in the Delta variant in places like the Columbia and Kansas City.
Parikh said the vaccines are protecting people from the variants of the COVID-19 virus. Most of the COVID cases seen locally have been in people who were not vaccinated, he said.
“Getting the vaccinations is obviously the first step in protecting yourself against the COVID-19 virus and the Delta variant — which is obviously much more infectious, and then obviously continue to wear your mask and continue with social distancing,” Parikh said.
It’s possible to exhibit COVID-19 positive symptoms after receiving a vaccine. Parikh said there were at least two patients who have been hospitalized who were vaccinated.
“But the fortunate thing is those people are having very mild disease, and it’s not serious at all,” he said. “So the vaccination does protect you from severe illness, and it has been shown to decrease hospitalization and also decrease mortality.”
Parikh said COVID case numbers were fairly low at the end of June, but there has been an uptick in cases leading into the first week of July. About eight patients had been admitted to the hospital on July 7, and about 12 patients were hospitalized during the extended holiday weekend.
Other hospitals have witnessed similar upticks in patients with COVID-19 symptoms, and Parikh said he hopes this could be a peak before numbers start to bottom out. If positive cases continue to rise, everyone at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System is prepared.
“I want to definitely assure the community that in learning from last year — in terms of supplies, in terms of ventilators, staffing — we are ready to take care of patients as that need arises,” Parikh said.
He stressed how the vaccines have proven to be safe, and he encouraged everyone 12 years of age and older to get the vaccine. He said more than 100 people receive vaccines during clinics at on the Hannibal Regional Healthcare System campus each Tuesday.
“Prevention is better than cure, as they say, and I would definitely, definitely, definitely ask everyone that is not vaccinated to reconsider their decision, reconsider their thought process,” he said.
Parikh said some people were concerned when the vaccines were new, but they have been proven to be safe.
Marion County Health Department Administrator Jean McBride said health officials will be on the lookout for more cases in the weeks following Independence Day get-togethers.
As of July 7, there were 26 active cases and one new case reported to MCHD. McBride recommended everyone who is 12 years of age and older to get the vaccine. She said people should continue to monitor for COVID symptoms.
“We’re thinking that we’re over the hump, and we’re not yet — so we still need to be vigilant for watching out for signs of symptoms,” she said.
McBride said there’s a defined set of symptoms for the Delta variant, because symptoms can vary so significantly in severity and which systems COVID attacks in each person. Some people get fevers, while other people have mild symptoms or none at all.
“If you don’t feel well, and you think you’ve been exposed or you’ve been around people you’re not sure of, please go get tested,” McBride said.
Monroe County Health Department Administrator Paula Delaney said she has seen a similar increase in COVID-19 cases, following several weeks where it would be at zero for a day or two, then jump up with two or three cases before dropping back down.
“We have not had as many as 10 cases for nearly three months,” Delaney said. “No matter what state websites say, our current case is eight cases — and of all those cases, they all recover and complete their quarantine by this weekend.”
Delaney said she has conducted several investigations and contact tracing for the department over the past year, along with administering vaccines during clinics when enough people have signed up. There are five doses in each vial of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 10 doses in each vial of the two-shot Moderna vaccine before they are no longer effective. The department schedules a clinic whenever they can get a group of people together.
“We have it, but very few people seem to be interested in getting it, now that it seems like the older populations have been vaccinated,” she said.
Delaney also wanted to stress people practice good hygiene by washing their hands multiple times a day along with being aware of social distancing and wearing a mask in uncomfortable situations for personal benefit and for the people around them.
“I’m like everybody else that we can relax wearing masks, but my thought is — just keep in mind when might be a good time to wear one and keep it handy,” she said.
In Ralls County, Health Department Administrator Tanya Taylor said there were 11 positive cases in the county as of Tuesday, and one person was hospitalized.
She said residents have been continuing to get vaccinated in Ralls County.
“I’m hoping with the numbers starting to rise, more people will think twice and maybe go ahead and get their vaccine,” Taylor said.
In addition to social distancing and proper handwashing, Taylor reminded people to cover their coughs and to stay at home if they are feeling sick.
People can set up a vaccination appointment with Hannibal Regional Healthcare System by calling 573-629-3570 or by visiting hannibalregional.org. Vaccination clinics are also conducted each Friday at Marion County Health Department, and appointments are available by calling 573-221-1166.