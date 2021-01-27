HANNIBAL — A clinic for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Ralls County on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 2 and 3.
The clinic will be available on a first come first serve basis at Arch United Methodist Church at 56017 Ocean Wave Rd, Hannibal, according to the Ralls County Health Department. No appointments will be necessary and the Health Department will not have a waiting list. The clinic will be open each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or as long as supplies last.
All residents of Ralls County and surrounding areas who meet the Phase 1B - Tiers 1 and/or 2 requirements will be eligible to take part in this clinic. Health care workers working in Missouri also are eligible.