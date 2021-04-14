HANNIBAL — A free community testing event is scheduled for April 21, after recent results from community sewershed surveillance in Hannibal indicated possible increases in COVID-19 transmission in those areas.
During the week of April 5, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services saw elevated and increasing trends in concentrations of COVID-19 genetic fragments in wastewater from Hannibal sewersheds in Marion County. Sewershed surveillance metrics are not a direct estimate of the COVID-19 positive human cases in these areas. However, they provide an indication that COVID-19 transmission is likely increasing among the population in these sewershed areas.
DHSS and the Marion County Health Department encourage local residents to attend an upcoming free testing event, whether they are experiencing symptoms or not. Community testing events such as this can provide participants with helpful information to better protect themselves and their families. It also provides valuable information to public health officials for monitoring COVID-19 transmission in Missouri.
The testing event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at the American Legion, 3819 Highway MM in Hannibal. No registration is required.
More information about this event and other free community testing events in Missouri are available by visiting health.mo.gov/communitytest or calling 877-435-8411. Translation services are available.