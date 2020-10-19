HANNIBAL — The Marion County Health Department announced Monday that 34 additional cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed.
There were 15 males ages ranging from 10 to 90 among the new cases. Fourteen of them are quarantined at home and one is in the hospital. The 19 females with COVID-19 range in age from 20 to 90. There are 18 quarantined at home and one in the hospital.
The county has had 872 confirmed cases since the virus reached the United States in February. On Monday there were 91 active cases, 767 have recovered and 14 virus patients have died.
Staff members at the Marion County Health Department are contact tracing. Tracing continues to show community/ family transmission. The Marion County office is coordinating with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts of those with the virus who were possibly exposed. If there were any, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
Jean McBride the Health Department administrator, urges those who test positive for COVID-19 to contact their local health department to confirm their phone number and address.