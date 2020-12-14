HANNIBAL — Two cousins from Northeast Missouri will receive the Carnegie Medal and financial grants for pulling several people to safety after a boat accident on the Mississippi River that led to two drownings near Hull, Ill., last year.
Robert “Bobby” Whitley, 38, and James “Jamie” Whitley II, 36, both of Hannibal, saved the lives of several people who were on a pontoon boat that capsized and was swept under the slanted bow of a moored barge on Aug. 3, 2019, near Hull, Ill. The Whitleys were nearby in Jamie Whitley’s 20-foot jon boat when they saw the pontoon boat passengers swept into the water near the barge.
As the Whitleys neared the scene they saw 2-year-old Mea A.K. Lewis, in the river near the barge and not wearing a life jacket.
“We were heading fishing when we saw what was happening,” Bobby Whitley said. “Me and Jamie both have little ones born about that time and we headed out to get that baby.”
The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission reported the Whitley’s heroics in this week’s list of 17 medal winners.
“A strong current nearly capsized the jon boat twice by pushing it into the front of the barge as the cousins stood on the bow trying to bring Mea into the boat. As a result, James moved to the engine and backed the jon boat away from the danger in front of the barge. James then circled the jon boat around while (Bobby Whitley) stood at the bow and pulled Mea into the boat on a subsequent pass,” the Carnegie report said.
“Because the jon boat was at risk of colliding with and being forced beneath the barge, James kept the motor on full reverse to maintain a safe position before circling away several times” while pulling Brittany L. Caldwell, 22, and Harland L. Miller, 49 into the boat, according to the Carnegie report.
The Whitleys then navigated away from the immediate danger and pulled two other pontoon passengers into the jon boat. They took the pontoon boat passengers to shore where they were met by first responders. One of the two people pulled into the jon boat had drowned and another drowning victim was recovered the next day from beneath the barge.
Bobby Whitley said he and his cousin “were pretty scared” as they were nearly pulled under the barge when they first started rescuing those in the water. The Whitleys did not have life jackets on as they were headed fishing but “put them on pretty quick” when they saw the dangerous situation they were headed into.
Jamie Whitley said it feels weird to get the award.
“I have never called myself a hero. It’s a great honor. Neither Bobby or I were looking for any recognition. I guess I would say it’s very awkward” answering questions about the rescue, Jamie Whitley said..
In addition to the Carnegie Medal, the Whitley’s will each receive a $5,500 grant that they hadn’t expected.
The Whitley’s were hosted at a meal with Gov. Mike Parson during October, in recognition of their life-saving efforts.
Relatives of those saved have expressed their appreciation for the Whitley’s efforts. But Jamie said he also is haunted by the memory of seeing one of those who drowned going under the water as the jon boat was heading around to reach her.
Jewels Phraner, outreach coordinator for the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, said the Carnegie Medal is the highest civilian honor in the United States. A total of 10,202 Carnegie Medals have been awarded since the Pittsburgh-based fund’s inception in 1904. The medal is given throughout the U.S. and Canada “to those who enter mortal danger while saving, or attempting to save, the lives of others,” Phraner said.
The fund was established by Andrew Carnegie, a famous industrialist and philanthropist. More than $42 million has been given in one-time grants, scholarship aid, death benefits or continuing assistance.