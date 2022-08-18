BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The access from Business 61 to Court Street in Bowling Green is scheduled to open Monday, Aug. 29 as construction on the intersection improvement and roundabout is on track to be completed by early September.
Contractor crews with Bleigh Construction Company will work to complete the remaining concrete work, splitter islands and removals. These tasks are scheduled to be completed during nighttime hours when traffic volumes are lower.
