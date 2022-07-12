HANNIBAL — A major renovation of the tennis and pickleball courts is being planned in Hannibal’s Huckleberry Park.
“We are proposing to resurface our current courts either utilizing asphalt or post-tension concrete,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, during the June 21 meeting of the Hannibal City Council.
Under the proposed plan the north two tennis courts will be kept while the south two courts will be converted into six pickleball courts.
In addition, a multi-use court will be constructed in place of the racquetball court.
“This court will serve as an additional tennis court during times when the high school might need to utilize three courts for a tournament,” Dorian said. “This court will also double as a Futsal soccer field which allows us to offer a whole new recreational opportunity for leagues, tournaments and hard-court soccer practice.”
The addition of more parking spaces is also a part of the project’s plans.
“We will look at layouts, colors and those things, and then get some 30 percent drawings or something to bring to the park board to review and go forward from there,” Dorian said during the June meeting of the park board.
According to Dorian, depending on the overall engineering estimate the project may be done in two phases.
“The first phase will be the actual tennis courts and pickleball courts that are there now, getting that all done. The second phase would be the additional multi-use court and parking lot,” he said. “The tennis court and pickleball court, that will be the main project.”
At its June 21 meeting the city council approved a $23,500 contact with Klingner and Associates for the design of the project. Dorian said that the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department was recommending Klingner because of its past experience with tennis courts and other park projects.
The contract with Klingner includes the overall design, surveying, pavement cores, construction estimates and construction documents.
“It’s exciting that we are moving forward with this,” Dorian said.
