HANNIBAL — Brian and Sheryl Frierdich weren’t sure if their dream of owning a home would come true, but persistence paid off.
Their story of overcoming hurdles to achieve a long-held goal was among those featured at the Tri-State Housing Summit on Thursday in Hannibal. The free event was open to the public, and hosted by the not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) in partnership with the Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials of Quincy, the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission of Burlington, the Tri-State Development Summit and NeighborWorks America of Washington, D.C.
The Frierdichs moved into their 910-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bathroom home in Cottage Hills, Ill., last February after getting a loan through the USDA Rural Development 502 program and completing a NECAC’s home ownership program.
“We love it,” said Sheryl, a certified paraprofessional teacher’s aide who works with students who have challenged abilities. “It’s been wonderful.”
“The neighborhood is great, the neighbors are great,” added Brian, a former railroad brakeman, conductor and engineer. “Small town living at its best.”
The Frierdichs have been married for 27 years. They had always rented, but began looking to purchase after issues with a landlord.
“It was not something we did on a whim,” Sheryl said. “This is something we tried to do for about three years.”
The couple knew they wanted a home, they just “had absolutely no clue what to do” to make it happen, Brian said. They tried several options, but none panned out. Then, an acquaintance mentioned NECAC. The agency administers the USDA Rural Development 502 program in Missouri, Illinois and Iowa. There is no down payment, but families must be able to afford mortgage payments, including taxes and insurance. Loans are for 33 years, with the interest rate set by the lender.
As part of the program, homeownership classes teach participants about housing opportunities and financing, obstacles to home ownership, record-keeping, understanding credit, cash flow, meeting with financial institutions, getting a loan, taxes and other topics.
“It was great from day one,” Sheryl recalled. “We learned so very much from that. They gave us a lot of hope. Anytime I had a question, (NECAC) answered me in less than 24 hours.”
Brian lost a leg to diabetes 11 years ago. He has a prosthetic leg, but uses a wheelchair when needed to get around. Because of the disability, the house they purchased had to be the perfect fit.
He and Sheryl already are spreading the word about the program, including a talk with their house-shopping daughter and her boyfriend. The key is confidence.
“You’ve just got to believe you can do it,” Sheryl said.