PALMYRA, Mo. — A contract between Marion County and the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments (MTRCG) regarding the administration of American Rescue Plan Funds (ARPF) within the county will soon be amended.
The announcement concerning the upcoming change was made during the March 14 meeting of the Marion County Commissioners at the courthouse in Palmyra.
The original contract between the county and MTRCG was for assistance in administering all ARPF to qualifying entities within Marion County. However, neither the city of Hannibal or the city of Palmyra has been using the MTRCG to help administer the funding which they had been awarded.
Western District Commissioner Steve Begley reported during this week’s meeting of the commission that he had been in contact with Cindy Hultz, MTRCG director, regarding the contract and how the two cities were not utilizing the MTRCG’s services when it came to using the federal funds.
Hultz informed Begley that the MTRCG intends to amend the contract amount so that the county will be charged less for its administration of the money.
