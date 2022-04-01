PALMYRA, Mo. — The Marion County Commission is expressing interest in a grant that would provide funding for engineering services on county road projects.
During the Monday’s meeting of the commission at the courthouse in Palmyra, Mike Schaefer, Marion County’s Highway Department supervisor, reported that he has been in contact with the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council regarding the grant which would provide $12,500.
Schaefer was asked by the commissioners to gather additional information regarding the grant and to report back.
In other business, the commissioners met with representatives of Renodry concerning the drying of the foundation of the courthouse in Palmyra and Hannibal.
The commission expressed interest in trying the technology to see how effective it will be. The commissioners asked County Coordinator Teya Stice to prepare bid specifications for the work.
Stice said that planning and zoning meetings have been scheduled for April 14 and April 28 to discuss an application from Blessing Hospital to split a 5.7 acre tract of land into two lots.
The hospital is also asking for a change in zoning to C2 Commercial in order to construct a building that will house a physical therapy center.
Martin Meyer of Poepping, Stone and Bach, and Associates, has completed mechanical unit evaluations and has proposed several options on the different systems which are located on the roof of the jail.
The commissioners instructed Meyer to proceed with a thermal scan of the jail’s roof to determine if its insulation is wet. Meyer was also asked to submit a quote for engineering services on the jail’s roof.
Representatives of Chariton Valley reported that the company will be mailing letters of consent to approximately 136 residents in rural Marion County regarding the planned construction of fiber services in the county.
