PALMYRA, Mo. — Marion County tax receipts are running ahead of last year, according to County Clerk Valerie Dornberger.
During the June 13 meeting of the county commission at the courthouse in Palmyra, Dornberger reported that sales and use tax revenue were ahead of the month of June in 2022 and for the year to date when compared to 2022.
Dornberger also advised the commissioners that all of the county's individual fund balances are "healthy" at this time.
In other business, County Coordinator Teya Stice told the commission that Margaret Click, who lives in the Emerson community, wants to tear down an existing house on a 1.7-acre lot and have three houses constructed at the site. The property is already platted into nine lots.
Click is already working with the health department on the septic issue. She intends to meet with the commission once all the appropriate paperwork has been completed.
It was reported that a second installment of ARPA money has been requested.
The commissioners accepted a bid of $7,056 from Missouri Vocational Enterprises for the repair, refinishing and recanning of 31 courtroom chairs.
Stice said that Poole Communications will soon begin charging the county a quarterly fee of $100 to provide regular backups and updates to the Marion County website.
Approval was given a bid proposal that is not to exceed $10,000 from Poepping, Stone, Bach and Associates for work on the jail roof.
A preliminary layout plan from the Hannibal Board of Public Works for the lighting of Veterans Road was presented.
The commissioners reviewed a map of county bridges that are reportedly in poor condition, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The commission voted unanimously to sign a letter of support for a NECAC Housing Preservation Grant.
