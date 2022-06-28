HANNIBAL — When the Hannibal True Church was destroyed by fire earlier this month its congregation not only lost its place of worship, but Marion County found itself without a Third Ward polling place in Hannibal.
The church, located at 201 Willow St., had served as the Third Ward polling place in Hannibal for the past three years, according to Marla Meyers, the human resources manager for the Marion County clerk’s office. Before shifting to the church Third Ward voters were casting their ballots at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The change in locations was made in order to provide Third Ward voters, particularly those without transportation, a polling place within their ward.
Meyers said that the Coontz Armory will again be utilized by Third Ward voters “until we find a new place in the Third Ward or the church rebuilds.”
Finding an adequate place to use as a polling place in the ward may not be easy to do.
“It could be a challenge to find a location big enough for our voters in the Third Ward,” Meyers said, adding that a suitable polling place must be handicap accessible and have adequate parking.
Third Ward voters will be notified of the pending change of location once a permanent replacement polling site has been secured.
“We just ask the voters to be patient with us until we find a new place or the church rebuilds,” Meyers said.
The next scheduled election in Marion County will occur on Aug. 2, 2022.
