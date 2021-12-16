STAFF REPORT
PALMYRA, Mo. — The latest fiscal report for Marion County remains positive, according to County Clerk Valerie Dornberger, who presented sales and use tax receipts for the month of November during the Dec. 13 meeting of the county commission at the courthouse in Palmyra.
According to Dornberger, sales tax was even with the amount collected in 2020 for the same period. Local use tax was up approximately 43 percent compared to the same time in 2020.
Overall year to date sales tax was up 7.42 percent over 2020 while local use tax was up year to date by 3.47 percent.
In other business, a representative of GDC Insurance Services presented renewals for the building and liability insurance for the county. The commissioners and county clerk will review and discuss the information during upcoming budget sessions.
The commission approved an updated Emergency Operations Plan. The plan is intended to enhance the county’s ability to respond to emergencies.
Tom Rupp, Miller Township representative of the Marion County Planning and Zoning Board, will be moving to Hannibal and thus can no longer serve Miller Township. Rupp reports he may know someone who would be willing to serve. He intends to speak to that individual and then report back to Teya Stice, county coordinator.
The commissioners signed a reimbursement request in the amount of $999 for design work on County Bridge 402.
The Local Emergency Planning District has contracted with the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments to conduct a flow study on highways 24 and 36 for hazmat traffic.
