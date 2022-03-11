PALMYRA, Mo. — The first step in the replacement of a Marion County bridge has been taken.
Mike Schaefer, superintendent of the Marion County Highway Department, reported to the county commission during its March 7 meeting that the bridge located on County Road 402 would be closed this week so that the project’s contractor, Bleigh Construction, can begin to demolish the existing bridge and build a new span to take its place.
In other county highway department news, Schaefer informed the commissioners that one of the county’s snow moving trucks had accidentally struck a masonry mailbox at a residence located on Meadow Road near Hannibal.
Schaefer dispatched a crew of county highway department personnel to repair the damage. However, Schaefer said that the resident was not happy with the repairs.
The commissioners reviewed photos that Schaefer had taken of the repaired mailbox and agreed that the repair appeared to be satisfactory.
The commission discussed the possibility of adopting a policy regarding the placement of permanent mailboxes on county right of way. No formal action was taken on the matter.
