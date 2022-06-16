PALMYRA, Mo. — The Marion County Highway Department will be able to purchase some new equipment, but not all at once.
During the June 13 meeting of the Marion County Commission, commissioners met with Mike Schaefer, the county’s highway department supervisor, regarding the acquisition of equipment. Schaefer would like to purchase a dump truck, mower and a skidster.
Funding was budgeted for the purchase of a portion of the equipment which is being sought, but not quite enough was earmarked in the current budget to cover the cost of all of the items that were being requested.
The commissioners instructed Schaefer to proceed with placing an order for the skidster and attachments. The thought is that the order will not arrive until this fall and by then county revenue will be such that the items can be purchased outright.
