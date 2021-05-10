PALMYRA, Mo. — The Marion County Commissioners have received the latest county bridge inspection report from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Teya Stice, Marion County’s coordinator, supplied the commissioners with the information during their May 3 meeting at the courthouse in Palmyra.
A representative of MoDOT was scheduled to speak with the commissioners via telephone regarding the bridge report during their Monday, May 10, meeting.
In other business, the county commission approved sending a letter to MoDOT authorizing the trade of $90,000 in soft match funds for $75,000 in BRO funding with Monroe County.
The commissioners discussed the use of BRO funds for the bridge located on County Road 402.
The county commission approved sending a letter of agreement between Monroe, Ralls, Shelby and Marion counties to the Missouri Emergency Response Commission which would authorize Marion County to be the administrator of funding in that four-county area.
Jean McBride was unanimously reappointed the Marion County health officer by the commissioners.