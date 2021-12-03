PALMYRA, Mo. — The Marion County Commissioners find themselves with potential options for the storing of files generated at the courthouse in Hannibal.
During its Nov. 29 meeting at the courthouse in Palmyra the county commission discussed a handful of storage possibilities.
County Coordinator Teya Stice told the commissioners that she had been contacted by a representative of AT&T regarding the possible availability of storage space on its property. The company owns the building just east of the Hannibal courthouse on the north side of Broadway.
According to Stice, the AT&T official indicated he will be back in touch with Stice for more details.
Stice asked if the commissioners had any interest in using a house for storage. Stice said she had found a house that is vacant and for sale on Willow Street in Hannibal, approximately 2 1/2 blocks from the 10th Judicial Juvenile Center.
The commissioners also discussed the possibility of constructing a steel or an insulated concrete form building on property already owned by the county, such as at the Marion County Highway Department.
Commissioner Steve Begley asked the Marion County Highway Department supervisor to measure the area under consideration to see how large of a building could be constructed in that location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.