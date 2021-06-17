PALMYRA, Mo. — The Marion County commissioners have agreed to pay half of the costs to repair a drainage issue around the county courthouse in Palmyra.
During the June 14 meeting of the commission at the Palmyra courthouse the commissioners not only approved the cost share with the city of Palmyra, but also approved the project’s plans as submitted and to begin advertising for bids.
It was reported that the city would be addressing the project when the city council next met. Pending the council’s approval the bidding process would be started immediately.
It was reported to the commissioners on June 14 that the repair of the street/sidewalk drainage issue around the courthouse would cost more than was initially anticipated after it was discovered that an additional drop inlet had caved in and would need to be replaced.
In other business, County Clerk Valerie Dornberger presented sales and use tax receipts for the month of June. She said that at the time of the report sales tax was up slightly compared to the same time in 2020, but that local use tax revenue was down slightly for the same period.
Poepping, Stone and Bach Engineering reports having one acquisition completed for the County Road 402 bridge. It is currently working on two other acquisitions.
One of the landowners who is involved is requesting that stop signs be installed at the intersection of County Road 404 and Route KK due to an increase in traffic while the bridge has been closed. County Highway Superintendent Mike Schaefer said he would install the stop signs.
Commissioner Larry Welch said he has received some complaints regarding the intersection of Veterans Road and Route MM. Residents said that they cannot see the stop signs posted on Veterans Road.
Welch asked if lighted stop signs, such as those in use at the intersection of Veterans Road and West Ely Road, could be installed. Schaefer said the lighted stop signs are owned by the Missouri Department of Transportation. Presiding Commissioner David Lomax said he would contact MoDOT to see if the stop signs on Veterans Road at Highway MM can be changed to lighted signs.
The county commission opened requests for qualifications from Klingner and Associates and Poepping, Stone and Bach Engineering and submitted them to Stephanie Cooper, director of Douglass Community Services, for her review. The proposals are for a study that will be done for the expansion of DCS and will run through a Community Development Block Grant under Marion County. Cooper will review the RFQs and will return with her recommendation on Monday, June 21.