PALMYRA, Mo. — Temporary changes regarding the distribution of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds have been approved by the Marion County Commission.
The action took place during the April 4 meeting of the commission at the Palmyra courthouse.
The commissioners requested that county staff provided them with figures that show how much has been spent from the ARPA fund.
They also spent time working to determine how much of the funds have already been dedicated.
The commissioners agreed that until they receive a final figure they will not be awarding any more of the federal money.
Ashley Long of the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments told the commission that the county’s ARPA report will be due on April 30.
Long also gave the commissioners additional paperwork from the federal government regarding the ARPA fund, including a new list of categories.
The commissioners also discussed the need for businesses that are seeking ARPA money to do a better job of showing their proof of loss in their application before the county will accept applications in the future.
