STAFF REPORT
PALMYRA, Mo. — A public hearing has been scheduled regarding the Douglass Community Services Community Development Block Grant.
The Marion County Commission scheduled the hearing for 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 13, in the county commission meeting room at the courthouse in Palmyra.
The commissioners scheduled the public hearing during their meeting on Dec. 6 in Palmyra at the courthouse.
The public hearing was requested by Ashley Long of the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments.
In other business, the commissioners reviewed American Rescue Plan Act funding applications which had been presented them by Alonna Murphy of the MTRCG. After completing the review the commissioners asked Murphy to come back on Dec. 13 with a report which shows allowable amounts for each of the applications that was reviewed.
The commission signed a letter to the Missouri Department of Transportation which details changes to the coordinates of the Taylor warning siren.
Approval was given the ARPA application from the Marion County Capital Improvements Fund in the amount of $80,216 for a storm-water project around the courthouse in Palmyra.
The commissioners discussed a rezoning issue concerning Jared Murphy, who is interested in subdividing some lots near the Mississippi River. The commission asked County Coordinator Teya Stice to contact Murphy and advise him that such a request would need to go through the county’s planning and zoning committee.
