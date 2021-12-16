PALMYRA, Mo. — A handful of applicants will be receiving American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding following the approval of their requests by the Marion County Commission during its Dec. 13 meeting at the courthouse in Palmyra.
Allona Kizer of the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments was on hand to review the funding requests.
Grow and Learn submitted an application requesting funds for a new building. It was noted that new buildings do not currently qualify for ARPA funding. Kizer indicated she will speak with them about submitting a new application that includes qualifying expenses.
The Wee Care Daycare submitted an application totaling $235,848. The application included payroll expenses, HVAC, flooring and loss of revenue. The commissioners approved approximately 50 percent of the request which amounted to $120,051.
Kids Corner submitted an application request for $273,866. The portion of its request that is eligible is for playground equipment and fencing which totals $130,404. The commissioners unanimously approved $80,000 of the request.
The commission discussed the need to set aside $2.25 million that has been allocated for the construction of fiber Internet in rural areas of the county.
County Clerk Valerie Dornberger asked Kizer if emergency services personnel’s payroll and benefits are eligible for ARPA funding. Kizer said that they are reimbursable under ARPA rules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.