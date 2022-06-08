PALMYRA, Mo. — The Marion County Commission is moving ahead with the jail roof repair project.
During its June 6 meeting the commission voted unanimously to proceed with Poepping, Stone, Bach and Associates (PSBA) on the engineering and bidding processes.
Martin Meyer of PSBA delivered the results of an infrared scan that had been recently performed on the jail’s roof. Meyer reported that the scan showed water between the roof membrane and installation.
Meyer recommended only tearing out two sections of the roof, which would amount to 132 square feet, and then re-roof those areas.
Meyer was going to do more research in an effort to verify that just repairing the bad sections is the best course of action.
Meyer asked the commissioners if they wanted him to continue providing engineering services and the bidding process, which is estimated will cost less than $10,000. The commission indicated it wanted Meyer to continue his work.
Meyer is expected to return with an update when the commissioners meet again June 27.
